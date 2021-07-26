Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Newmont (TSE:NGT) a C$66.00 Price Target

Newmont (TSE:NGT) has been assigned a C$66.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NGT. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

TSE NGT traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 93,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,898. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$68.76 and a 52-week high of C$95.65. The firm has a market cap of C$60.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

