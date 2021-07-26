Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) a $10.00 Price Target

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been given a $10.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.
Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. 153,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,770,732. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.74, a PEG ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.25.
In other news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.