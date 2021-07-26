Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) a $10.00 Price Target

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been given a $10.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. 153,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,770,732. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.74, a PEG ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

