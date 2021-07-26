Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $550.00 at Barclays

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $510.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.22.

NYSE:ROP opened at $496.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.31. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

