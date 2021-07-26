Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 359.62.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

