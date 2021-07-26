Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 207 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 52,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,648. The firm has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

