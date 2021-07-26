Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 117 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,325,170 shares of company stock valued at $773,598,648. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.53. 430,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,665,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.