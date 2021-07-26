Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.56. 16,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,204. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29.

