Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.37. The company had a trading volume of 98,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.69. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.38 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,016 shares of company stock valued at $92,422,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

