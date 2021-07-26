Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.52. The company had a trading volume of 99,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $106.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

