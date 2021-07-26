Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.8% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,417 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,771,000 after acquiring an additional 488,852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,772,000 after acquiring an additional 191,694 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,713,000 after purchasing an additional 463,567 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT remained flat at $$95.83 on Monday. 39,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,816. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

