Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after acquiring an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,586,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,096,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares during the period.

IWV stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.45. 438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.31 and a 12 month high of $261.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

