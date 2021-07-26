Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

