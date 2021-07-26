Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Robert Half International stock opened at $92.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.61. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $98.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

