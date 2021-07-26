Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Takes $272,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,601 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,088,000 after acquiring an additional 891,793 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.52. 52,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,311,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

