Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $5.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,665.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,534. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,667.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,438.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

