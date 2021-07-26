Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $622.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,322. The company has a market cap of $296.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $631.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $11,174,646. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

