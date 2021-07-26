Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000. Brunswick accounts for approximately 4.4% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Brunswick as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Brunswick by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 3.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Brunswick by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brunswick by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BC stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.03. 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,790. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.20.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

