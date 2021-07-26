Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,081,000 after acquiring an additional 271,793 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter.

BSV remained flat at $$82.33 on Monday. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,698. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

