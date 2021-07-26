Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,630 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,890. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

