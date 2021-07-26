Reviewing AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AFC Gamma and Armada Hoffler Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 3 0 2.60 Armada Hoffler Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $26.93, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 9.04% 5.80% 1.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and Armada Hoffler Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $383.63 million 2.79 $29.15 million $1.10 11.97

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats AFC Gamma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.