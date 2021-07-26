Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.03.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

