Render Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.59 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $127.18 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00048053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.05 or 0.00822727 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,563,484 coins and its circulating supply is 156,562,519 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.