Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 726.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGR opened at $51.80 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.64.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

