Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $974,000 Investment in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,975,519. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

