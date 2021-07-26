Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $106.75 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $112.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.44.

