Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 18,200 Shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.70% of Electro-Sensors worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Electro-Sensors during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Electro-Sensors stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. Electro-Sensors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

