Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,745 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $423.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.67. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

