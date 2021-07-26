Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in DZS by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DZS by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of DZSI opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $517.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.36. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. Research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

