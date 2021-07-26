Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

NYSE RS opened at $151.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $97.31 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $83,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 414,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,536 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

