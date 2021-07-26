Redburn Partners Lowers Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Neutral

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEXAY. downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

AEXAY stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

