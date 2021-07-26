Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.39% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $21,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $431.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.95.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

