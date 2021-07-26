Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RCDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

RCDTF stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

