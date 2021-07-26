Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB):

7/26/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $625.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $700.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $637.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $575.00 to $640.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $600.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $620.00 to $640.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Growth in loans and deposit balances, and its global expansion strategy will likely continue to support financials. Notably, the deal to acquire Boston Private is expected to be earnings accretive, while the acquisition of the debt investment business of WestRiver Group will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. A strong balance sheet position and efforts to improve non-interest income bode well for SVB Financial. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue to put pressure on margins. Also, elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt bottom-line growth.”

SIVB traded down $5.83 on Monday, reaching $565.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $568.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $217.23 and a one year high of $608.84.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.