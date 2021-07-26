Realty Income (O) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Realty Income to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of O opened at $70.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

