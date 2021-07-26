Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$47,451.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,503,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,596,775.74.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total value of C$46,193.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$47,403.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total value of C$48,204.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$53,807.10.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$15.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Real Matters in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.70.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

