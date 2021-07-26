Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$47,451.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,503,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,596,775.74.
Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total value of C$46,193.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$47,403.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total value of C$48,204.60.
- On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$49,171.50.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05.
- On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$52,908.90.
- On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.
- On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$53,807.10.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$53,807.10.
Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$15.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77.
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.