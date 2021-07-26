RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.66 million, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.50.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in RE/MAX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RE/MAX by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RE/MAX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in RE/MAX by 0.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

