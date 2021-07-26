Raze Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $717,989.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $717,989.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00115795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00132752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,258.49 or 0.99599698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.87 or 0.00837933 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,975,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

