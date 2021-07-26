Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$240.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$252.31.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$242.00 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$220.76. The firm has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 111.01.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

