Range Resources (RRC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

7/19/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

7/13/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

7/6/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus Shale & North Louisiana. The company is well-positioned to benefit in the long run from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. Markedly, the firm’s core operating regions in the basin comprise a huge inventory of low-risk drilling inventories that will likely fetch incremental natural gas production volumes. Notably, the upstream player projects lower expenses related to exploration activities in 2021, which will be driving its bottom-line. Owing to the peer-leading well cost and low maintenance capital requirements, the company is likely to generate free cash flow in the near term. Also, it has a strong focus on debt reduction through the sale of non-core assets. Since late 2018, the company has executed more than $1.35 billion in non-core asset divestments.”

7/6/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a "hold" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/21/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

6/18/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

6/10/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RRC traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after acquiring an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

