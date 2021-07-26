RAMP Hits Market Capitalization of $68.66 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $68.66 million and approximately $31.91 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.68 or 0.00828992 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00083387 BTC.

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,123,006 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

