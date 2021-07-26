R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.57.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 over the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in R1 RCM by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,111 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,477 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 384,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.