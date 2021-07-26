Qwertycoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Million (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 131% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

