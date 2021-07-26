QunQun (QUN) Trading Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $329,931.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.00845157 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00084242 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.