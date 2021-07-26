QuickSwap Price Hits $365.57 on Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $58.40 million and $13.63 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $365.57 or 0.00909372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00111604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00128552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,204.57 or 1.00010436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.71 or 0.00800273 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.