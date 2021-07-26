Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0171 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Quark has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $686.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,451,715 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

