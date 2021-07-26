QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.28. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,326 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,626,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,160,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,785,000 after buying an additional 51,307 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

