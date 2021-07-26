Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

XOM opened at $57.04 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 165,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

