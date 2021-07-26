Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Issued By Wedbush

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

UFPI stock opened at $72.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

