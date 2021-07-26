Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Crown Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $97.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $4,059,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Crown by 24.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 109.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.