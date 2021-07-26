Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for PBF Energy Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PBF Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

NYSE PBF opened at $9.01 on Monday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

